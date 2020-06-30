Nikki & Brie Bella’s Mom Undergoing Brain Surgery for “Paralyzing” Mass

A relating to wellness update.

These days, Jun. 30, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella took to social media and discovered mother, Kathy Colace was going through a main healthcare treatment. Particularly, for each the Bella Twins, the Overall Bellas matriarch essential mind surgical treatment for a “mass on her brain stem.”

Brie spelled out on Instagram, “Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn’t have Bell’s palsy but a mass on her brain stem…..couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night. She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today.”

She signed of her publish with, “Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis.”

Nikki adopted match with a publish of her possess, inquiring for followers to send out their mom “so much light and love.”

“Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way,” Artem Chigvintsev‘s fiancée penned. “Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face.”