Nick Cannon’s New Show ‘Celebrity Call Center’ to Debut July 13 on E!

The approaching Television present is envisioned to element stars these kinds of as Nikki Bella, Nene Leakes, Vivica A. Fox, Alyssa Milano, and Kelly Osbourne dishing out guidance to supporters.

Nick Cannon‘s Movie star Call Heart is amid the new lineup of displays in progress by bosses at E!.

“The Masked Singer” host will government generate the collection, based mostly on the United kingdom present, which will give regular men and women the probability to find guidance from their favorite stars.

Established to premiere on 13 July (20) at 10 P.M. PT/ET, the smaller monitor enterprise will element Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Todd Chrisley, Nene Leakes, Mikey Working day, Vivica A. Fox, Loni Really like, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne, and Shangela.

Television persona Leakes will also headline the comedic splendor levels of competition “Glamsquad Showdown” together with celeb stylist Brad Goreski. Connection collection, “The 7 Calendar year Sew“, in the meantime, will be hosted by “The Authentic Housewives of Orange County” stars Terry and Heather Dubrow.