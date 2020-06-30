Nets’ DeAndre Jordan tests positive for COVID-19, won’t play in Florida

Nets center DeAndre Jordan introduced Monday he has analyzed positive for the coronavirus and will not sign up for the crew in Florida when the NBA resumes its time in late July.

Jordan’s revelation arrived several hours soon after teammate Spencer Dinwiddie informed The Athletic he analyzed positive for COVID-19. The position guard stated he has nevertheless to choose no matter if he will acquire aspect in the restart.

“Located out past night time and verified once again right now that I have analyzed positive for Covid while staying again in [the Brooklyn] industry. As a end result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the time,” Jordan wrote on Twitter.

The 31-calendar year-previous was a essential reserve for the Nets prior to the NBA’s suspension of the time in March. He leads the crew in rebounding at 10. for each recreation.

Dinwiddie, who also stated he contracted the virus although operating out in New York and extra that he has skilled signs or symptoms these as a fever and upper body tightness, is averaging occupation highs of 20.six factors and six.eight helps for each recreation. His scoring regular ranks next amongst Brooklyn gamers powering only Kyrie Irving, who underwent time-ending shoulder surgical treatment in early March.

The Nets also introduced throughout the stoppage that star ahead Kevin Durant will not return this time as he carries on to rehab a torn Achilles tendon he endured with the Warriors throughout the 2019 NBA Finals. The two-time Finals MVP was also a single of 4 Nets gamers to exam positive for COVID-19 in April, although he has since been declared symptom-absolutely free.

In addition to Durant, Irving, Jordan and probably Dinwiddie, Brooklyn will be devoid of Wilson Chandler soon after the veteran ahead informed ESPN on Sunday he will not play at Walt Disney Planet outside the house Orlando due to the fact of wellness and loved ones factors.

The Nets will enter the resumption keeping the No. 7 seed in the Japanese Meeting and a 6-recreation guide in excess of the ninth-place Wizards.