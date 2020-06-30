Netflix’s Cursed First Trailer Is Here And I’m Excited

“You are not some fragile maid. You are a warrior.”

It is formal — Katherine Langford’s new Netflix sequence Cursed formally has a trailer and let us just say, I am tremendous energized for it.

Cursed follows Nimue (performed by Katherine), a effective heroine with mysterious presents who will ultimately develop into the Woman of the Lake from the legendary Arthurian legend.


Netflix

The sequence is tailored from Tom Wheeler’s bestselling novel of the identical title.

The sequence is a re-imagining of the King Arthur legend and will observe Nimue as she sets out on a journey with Arthur, a younger mercenary, to uncover Merlin and produce a effective and historic sword.

From just the trailer, I can presently inform I would observe Nimue into any struggle.


Netflix

About the training course of her journey, Nimue will also develop into a image of rise up and hope from the Purple Paladin military and King Uther.

Also, the cinematography and just dimensions and scope of the sequence seems totally spectacular.


Netflix

If you favored The Witcher, likelihood are you are heading to binge-observe this just as rapidly.

And, I can presently see some pairings forming in this trailer and I’m prepared to begin transport ASAP.

Cursed will consist of 10 hour-prolonged episodes, which will begin streaming on July 17.

Along with Katherine, Devon Terrell, who starred in Netflix’s Barry, will enjoy Arthur.

Although Gustaf Skarsgård — of course, the center Skarsgård brother — will enjoy Merlin.


Netflix

Teenager Wolf star Daniel Sharman also seems, as nicely as many fairly new actors I will 100% die for by the finish of the initially year, I have no question.

Truthfully, I have generally cherished any re-telling of the Arthurian legend, so I’m tremendous energized to see this present arrive to daily life with the Woman of the Lake as a concentrate.

Cursed commences streaming on Netflix on July 17.

