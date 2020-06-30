Netflix will produce series on Colin Kaepernick’s path to activism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colin Kaepernick is becoming a member of with Emmy-successful filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the previous NFL player’s activism.

“Colin in Black & White” will analyze Kaepernick’s substantial college several years to illuminate the encounters that formed his advocacy, Netflix claimed Monday.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick claimed in a assertion. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years.”

Kaepernick, born to a white mom and Black father, was adopted in Wisconsin by a white pair who moved to California when he was a youngster.

In 2016, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback started kneeling in the course of the countrywide anthem to protest law enforcement brutality and racial inequality, drawing both equally help and criticism, with his detractors like President Donald Trump. Kaepernick grew to become a absolutely free agent in 2017 but went unsigned.

Creating on the 6-episode series was accomplished in Might, the streaming assistance claimed. DuVernay, author Michael Starrbury and Kaepernick are the govt producers. Kaepernick will surface as himself as the minimal series’ narrator, Netflix claimed.

Even further casting particulars and a launch day ended up not instantly declared.

Kaepernick known as it an honor to collaborate with DuVernay, whose credits incorporate the award-successful “When They See Us,” which dramatized the Central Park 5 circumstance, and the Oscar-nominated documentary “13th.”

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay claimed in a assertion. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience.”

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Tremendous Bowl subsequent the 2012 period, submitted a grievance versus the league in 2017, contending groups colluded to maintain him out. The sides achieved an undisclosed settlement in 2019.

The 32-calendar year-outdated Kaepernick nevertheless would like an possibility to perform. A exercise in Atlanta previous November that was arranged by the NFL turned chaotic and resulted in no work gives.

In the aftermath of nationwide protests subsequent the dying of George Floyd, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to gamers for not listening to them before and inspired them to protest peacefully. Goodell states he’s inspired groups to indicator Kaepernick.

“This young man is talented enough to play in the National Football League,” league govt Troy Vincent claimed not too long ago.