NeNe Leakes ‘Finding Ways’ to Handle Both ‘RHOA’ Season 13 and New Project

NeNe Leakes is not likely any place. Amid rumors that she’s fired from Bravo’s “The Authentic Housewives of Atlanta” and will not be returning to its approaching time 13, her workforce insists that there is no truth of the matter to the rumors and reveals that the motive why she has nevertheless to indicator the new deal is due to the fact she’s tapped to co-host a new exhibit on E!.

The community declared on Monday, June 29 that NeNe would be co-internet hosting a manufacturer new exhibit with pal and previous co-host of “Manner Law enforcement“, Brad Goreski. Loosely titled “Glamsquad Showdown”, the new venture is stated to be a comedic splendor opposition collection that celebrates the finest superstar “glam squads” in the company.

In accordance to a push launch, the new exhibit will invite two superstar good friends or co-stars’ elite groups of hair stylists, make-up artists and wardrobe consultants. They will contend and showcase their awesome techniques in entrance of an energetic and interactive are living-studio viewers in hopes of finding best splendor bragging legal rights and prize dollars for charity.

NeNe’s supervisor Steven Grossman reveals to HollywoodLife.com that “Glamsquad Showdown” will not get in the way with the Tv set star’s gig on “RHOA”. Boasting that the firing rumors had been “absolutely not true,” Steven stated that “Nene is definitely leaning towards finding ways she can do both her new E! show and ‘RHOA’.”

In the meantime, a supply shares that NeNe is closely impacted by the rumors. “Nene was discouraged when she heard that the rumors about her being fired were planted by someone from the show,” the supply spills. “She’s sick of feeling sabotaged and manipulated to lose her cool since they know which buttons to push behind the scenes.”

This comes soon after NeNe laughed off the speculations. In a Wednesday, June 17 submit on Instagram, NeNe shared a meme of herself laughing which appeared to be serving as her reaction to the rumors. “I can’t chileeeeeeee,” so she wrote in the caption. She also tweeted many laughing emojis on her Twitter webpage.

Speculations that NeNe was fired from the Bravo fact Tv set exhibit started out to flow into on the web soon after NeNe wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “You are NOT going to get away with this! I promise.” That prompted folks to assume that the 52-12 months-aged was forever taken off from the exhibit.

Even more fueling the rumors was famed blogger B. Scott who shared an exceptional report of NeNe’s alleged firing. The blogger claimed that the producers of the exhibit failed to question NeNe to return for the subsequent time. Moreover, the report stated NeNe’s rep questioned the blogger to get down the tale but refused.