Neighbors Say Homeless Encampment In Mission Bay Is Growing During COVID-19 Pandemic – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISO (KPIX) – People in Mission Bay say the dilemma of homeless encampments, specially on the bottom of the Caltrain station on King Road, has worsened in just the previous several months.

It is challenging to overlook the rising combine of tents, junk, and trash masking the sidewalk foremost to I-280 South.

“I am not happy with it, actually it’s getting worse and more people, homeless people there and stands and bicycles,” stated Iryna Fedorchuk.

Tanner Fornesi also life in the community.

“I drive to work at 5 o’clock every morning to south city and sometimes a lot of people are already awake and in the street,” he stated. “Little nerve-wracking going to hit anybody, and I’ve noticed in the past there’s been more presence to help these people out.”

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney suggests he contacted the Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH).

“I reached out to the director and I said ‘hey, can you send some folks down to address this encampment here and see if you can get some people some help,’ and he said, ‘well it’s a question of having enough rooms for people,’” stated Haney. “Because, right now, when they’re doing outreach, they can’t tell you to go to a shelter because it’s not taking new people or Navigation Centers.”

Haney suggests less than the CDC’s advice, the Office of Community Wellbeing is not performing so-known as sweeps in the course of the pandemic. Shifting and mixing folks would more improve the unfold of COVID-19.

In the meantime, Fedorchuk and her 18-thirty day period-outdated boy, have adjusted their strolling routines.

“So I try to not go this way, especially in the evening, dark time, so no way,” she stated.

Throughout city in the Tenderloin, Haney suggests the dilemma is bettering given that the pandemic started. Today’s tent depend was just above 200. It was additional than double that amount, six months back. He suggests most of the homeless folks that moved have been put in resort rooms leased by the metropolis.

When questioned remark, HSH referred KPIX five to the Office of Unexpected emergency Administration for this make a difference. They ended up not able to offer a assertion Monday night.