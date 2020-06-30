Ne-Yo’s Baby Mama Monyetta Shaw Shows Off New Ring as She Announces Engagement

Instagram

The mom of two who was beforehand engaged to the ‘Miss Independent’ hitmaker flashes her diamond ring on Instagram as she announces she has a new fiance.

–

Ne-Yo‘s child mama Monyetta Shaw has introduced her engagement.

Shaw, who was beforehand engaged to the star and shares two youngsters, daughter Madilyn and son Mason, and the “Miss Independent” hitmaker, took to Instagram to share the content information.

When she did not expose the identification of her spouse-to-be, Shaw posted a snap of the secret man’s hand along with hers, demonstrating off her large new rock along with her possess new bling.

&#13<br />

Shaw maintains a romance with Ne-Yo, genuine title Shaffer Chimere Smith, as they co-mum or dad their youngsters – even with him notably urging her to go via a sterilisation approach soon after they experienced youngsters, soon after which he remarried and went on to have two a lot more youngsters.

The “Closer” hitmaker and his spouse Crystal Renay welcomed a son named Roman Alexander-Raj Smith in 2018 soon after beforehand welcoming Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr. two a long time before.