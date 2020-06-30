NASA Scientist, Detained in Turkey for Years, Returns to U.S.

“That was a very nice tribute,” Mr. Trump mentioned in November. “He’ll be coming back at some point in the not too distant future. That’s very good news for the United States and also very good news for Turkey.”

Mr. Erdogan did not point out Mr. Golge in his feedback at that information briefing.

Mr. Golge’s circumstance, together with people of an American pastor, Andrew Brunson, who was held for two yrs, and a few Turkish workers of U.S. consulates, a single of whom was sentenced to a lot more than 8 yrs in jail this thirty day period, have been noticed by U.S. and European officers as a sort of hostage-using for leverage.

Mr. Erdogan’s federal government has needed various courtroom situations in the United States versus Turkish officers, most likely implicating Mr. Erdogan and his loved ones, to be dropped. One particular these kinds of circumstance, involving a point out-owned lender accused of assisting Iran evade sanctions, is however pending.

Ties involving the United States and Turkey, ostensibly NATO allies, have been terribly frayed due to the fact an tried coup versus Mr. Erdogan in July 2016. Among the people concerned in the coup were being followers of a U.S.-centered Muslim preacher, Fethullah Gulen, whom the Turkish federal government describes as the major instigator, and it has demanded his extradition, so considerably to no avail.

Turkey then went in advance past yr with the acquire of a Russian antiaircraft missile program, in spite of NATO warnings that functioning these kinds of a program was incompatible with membership in the alliance. Mr. Trump responded by canceling the sale of superior F-35 jets to Turkey.