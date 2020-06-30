N.O.R.E Slams Candace Owens: She’s Not A Legend, She’s A Coon!!

N.O.R.E has experienced sufficient of conservative Candace Owens and experienced robust views of her pursuing her latest job interview with Marc Lamont Hill.

“Really she is worse then my guest that we edited y’all need to relax,” he claimed in a collection of tweets.

Hill just lately sat down with Owens wherever she reiterated her stances.

“So we can do Candice show and not be judge!!! She is the worse thing to happen to black people ever were u at sis can u say mark hates black people no u can’t say sh*t confusion is ya message. U can’t name 1 black person this women helped she is just as bad as slavery don’t worry I’ll wait for that same energy @rosaclemente @marclamonthill she literally hates black people she not a legend only a coon freind of a coon let’s go keep that energy Rosa!!!”

Is N.O.R.E. proper? Peep the complete job interview underneath.