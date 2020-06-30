Home Entertainment N.O.R.E Slams Candace Owens: She’s Not A Legend, She’s A Coon!!

N.O.R.E Slams Candace Owens: She’s Not A Legend, She’s A Coon!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
N.O.R.E has experienced sufficient of conservative Candace Owens and experienced robust views of her pursuing her latest job interview with Marc Lamont Hill.

“Really she is worse then my guest that we edited y’all need to relax,” he claimed in a collection of tweets. 

