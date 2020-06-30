My Father Was Not a Racist

WENN/DJDM

John Wayne‘s son is appalled by requires to get rid of the film icon’s title from an Orange County, California airport more than his alleged ties to racism.

Regional politicians have identified as for a rebranding of the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana more than reviews the late actor manufactured about the black, Indigenous American and LGBTQ+ communities in a 1971 job interview with Playboy journal.

Through the chat the “Correct Grit” star reportedly explained, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”

He also explained he felt no regret in the subjugation of Indigenous People, sharing, “I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them… Our so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival.” Wayne also utilised a homophobic slur.

But Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, insists his father was not a racist, stating, “I know that term is casually tossed around these days, but I take it very seriously. I also understand how we got to this point.”

“There is no question that the words spoken by John Wayne in an interview 50 years ago have caused pain and anger. They pained him as well, as he realised his true feelings were wrongly conveyed… He did not support white supremacy in any way and believed that responsible people should gain power without the use of violence.”

And recalling the demise of George Floyd previous thirty day period (Could), which sparked the current Black Life Issue protests towards law enforcement brutality, Wayne’s son provides, “He would have pulled those officers off of George Floyd, because that was the right thing to do. He would stand for everyone’s right to protest and work toward change.”