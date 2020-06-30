MN Human Rights Dept. Reaches Settlement With Sartell Senior Living Facility Accused Of Racial Discrimination

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minnesota Office of Human Rights on Tuesday introduced that a settlement has been arrived at with a Sartell assisted dwelling facility accused of racial discrimination.

In accordance to the human legal rights division, it was decided late past 12 months that Edgewood Sartell violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act by failing to deal with racial harassment currently being endured by a particular treatment attendant, Jameisha Cox.

Cox, a Black lady, documented racial harassment from a resident, but nothing at all was accomplished and she was denied requests to get the job done with a distinct resident.

“In addition to permitting the racial harassment to occur, the senior living facility fired Cox because of her race. Edgewood Sartell falsely claimed that Cox failed to report to work, when in fact she followed the company’s protocol,” the human legal rights division claimed.

In addition to shelling out Cox misplaced wages and damages, the settlement conditions have to have Edgewood Sartell to:

Amend discrimination and harassment insurance policies to make distinct the insurance policies utilize to harassing and discriminatory perform by staff members, inhabitants, company, people, suppliers, and contractors

Notify all staff members of the up to date insurance policies and

Supply 1 hour of anti-discrimination and anti-harassment education to all non-supervisory and non-managerial staff members, present one.five hrs of anti-discrimination and anti-harassment to all of its professionals and supervisors, and present 1 hour of bias education to all of its staff members.

If you have knowledgeable or witnessed an incident of discrimination or bias get in touch with the Discrimination Helpline at one-833-454-0148 or post this on the net kind.