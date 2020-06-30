Mississippi Governor Signs Bill To Retire State Flag With Confederate Symbol

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a monthly bill Tuesday to retire the existing point out flag, the previous U.S. point out flag to characteristic the Confederate image.

“This is not a political moment to me, but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together to be reconciled and to move on,” Reeves claimed ahead of he signed the laws, in accordance to CNN.

The flag has been focused the earlier couple of months subsequent racial justice protests throughout the state.

The flag, which was initial adopted in 1894, has pink, white and blue stripes with the Confederate struggle emblem in one particular corner.

As considerably as what is following, a fee will now acquire a new flag layout that will include things like the phrase “In God, We Trust.” Mississippi voters will vote on the new layout this coming November.

“I know there are people of goodwill who are not happy to see this flag changed. They fear a chain reaction of events erasing our history — a history that is no doubt complicated and imperfect,” Reeves claimed. “I understand those concerns and am determined to protect Mississippi from that dangerous outcome.”

Mississippi’s point out flag, becoming the previous in the country to however publicly have Confederate insignia, has been a position of competition for all those contacting for racial justice. Critics see the flag as a image symbolizing the war to uphold slavery, whilst supporters of the flag phone it a indication of Southern delight and heritage.

It appears to be that corporations and businesses are listening to all those who are in opposition to the flag. Very first, the NCAA banned championship activities in the point out mainly because of the flag.

Adhering to that shift, Walmart declared it would cease exhibiting the Mississippi point out flag in its merchants because of to the link to the confederacy.

In the long run, it is obvious folks really feel this historic shift need to have transpired many years back. We’re curious to see what designers will set in its position. Keep tuned for the newest.

