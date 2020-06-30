Michael B. Jordan to Present ‘A Night At The Drive-In’ Series Throughout Summer

Instagram

Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with ArcLight Cinemas and Amazon Studios bosses to start a new push-in motion picture collection.

“A Night At The Drive-In” will operate during the summer season, commencing on Wednesday (July 01), and will element movies celebrating “diverse voices in cinema”.

The entertaining will consider location at the Vineland Push-In in the Metropolis of Sector, California, and double-header screenings commence with ‘Movies to Make you Tumble in Love’ showcasing “Love & Basketball” and “Ridiculous Prosperous Asians“, when there will be a double monthly bill of Jordan’s films on 15 July when “Black Panther” and “Creed” fill the ‘Movies to Make You Proud’ slot.

The motion picture collection information drops as Jordan celebrates his massive gain at the 2020 Wager Awards – he took house the Greatest Actor prize on Sunday night time.