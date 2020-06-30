Meghan Markle Calls 18-Year-Old Biracial Woman Who Was Set on Fire by 4 White Men

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly arrived at out to an 18-calendar year-previous loathe criminal offense target right after the workforce claimed that she was established on fireplace by 4 white gentlemen.

Althea Bernstein from Madison, Wisconsin, who statements she was established on fireplace although driving the 4 caucasian males.

Michael Johnson, the President and CEO of Boys & Women Golf equipment of Dane County and Bernstein’s performing spokesperson, verified to neighborhood information station WISC-Television set – Channel 3000 that the discussion took position. He suggests Meghan chatted with her for 40 minutes — Prince Harry also spoke to the teenager for about 10 minutes.

“[Althea] and Meghan talked about the worth of self-treatment and making it possible for herself to recover,” Johnson stated. “She applauded her for the way that she responded and pretty much said, ‘Hey, Michael, give me her cell phone number. I want to stay in touch, and let me know when you want me to come back and talk to people in Wisconsin.'”

“It’s very, very emotional,” Johnson extra. “I talked to her three or four times today, and I’ll tell you, Meghan lifted her spirits.”