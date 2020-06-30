Meghan Markle Calls 18-Year-Old Biracial Woman Who Was Set on Fire by 4 White Men

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly arrived at out to an 18-calendar year-previous loathe criminal offense target right after the workforce claimed that she was established on fireplace by 4 white gentlemen.

Althea Bernstein from Madison, Wisconsin, who statements she was established on fireplace although driving the 4 caucasian males.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR