Megan Thee Stallion: I’ve Got A Man!!

Megan Thee Stallion has been absolutely free, solitary and all set to mingle immediately after her regrettable break up from fellow rapper MoneyBagg Yo various months back — but now, Meg states she’s received a gentleman.

Adhering to the Guess Awards, Meg lay throughout her mattress and verified to followers that she is no more time solitary — as a male mate and stylist of hers (not her gentleman) straddles her again.

“For all the n*ggas, stop hitting my phone ’cause I got a man,” she claimed on Instagram Reside . “Nah, I’m just playing. Nah, I do got a n*gga.”

Because turning into solitary, Meg has been connected to rappers YG, G-Eazy and far more just lately, Tory Lanez — but Meg has denied getting in an personal partnership with any of these adult men.

Now followers are anxiously ready for Thee Stallion to unveil her new beau, but immediately after the volume of interest she gained more than her earlier partnership, she may well be hoping to retain this partnership beneath wraps.