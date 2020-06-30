Megan Thee Stallion: I’ve Got A Man!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Megan Thee Stallion has been absolutely free, solitary and all set to mingle immediately after her regrettable break up from fellow rapper MoneyBagg Yo various months back — but now, Meg states she’s received a gentleman.

Adhering to the Guess Awards, Meg lay throughout her mattress and verified to followers that she is no more time solitary — as a male mate and stylist of hers (not her gentleman) straddles her again.

“For all the n*ggas, stop hitting my phone ’cause I got a man,” she claimed on Instagram Reside . “Nah, I’m just playing. Nah, I do got a n*gga.” 

