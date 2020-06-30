Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over Secret New Boyfriend: ‘He’s So Fine’

Instagram

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker, who was formerly courting Moneybagg Yo, reveals on Instagram Are living following her overall performance at Wager Awards that she is presently in a romantic relationship.

–

Megan Thee Stallion is off the industry. The Texas-born raptress, who experienced been solitary subsequent her break up from Moneybagg Yo in 2019, has seemingly been observing a new gentleman quietly. She broke the information throughout an Instagram Are living on Sunday, June 28 subsequent her huge evening at the 2020 Wager Awards.

“Don’t hit my phone, cause I got a man,” she introduced her recent romantic relationship position. “I’m just playing,” she coyly claimed, prior to confirming, “No, I do got a man, and he don’t like that s**t.” Gushing about her new gentleman, she shared, “And he’s SO fine. And he’s SO cute,” but stopped brief from revealing his id.

&#13<br />

But as a substitute of congratulating Megan on her meant new romantic relationship, several men and women ended up not persuaded by her booze-fueled announcement. Some Instagram consumers believed she was referring to her stylist EJ who was in the online video with her, however other people argued that she was not chatting about her greatest buddy EJ.

“How can y’all still not comprehend sarcasm,” a uncertain particular person responded to others’ reactions. “Did you break your back with this reach? She’s clearly joking,” yet another claimed, whilst a 3rd particular person remarked, “She plays too much.”

Joking or not, Megan has not been in a community romantic relationship given that her break up from Moneybagg Yo final yr. She was briefly connected to G-Eazy following a online video of him kissing her cheek surfaced on social media subsequent the 2020 Tremendous Bowl, but she shut down the speculation. “Nowwww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” she tweeted at the time. “But I am not f***ing G-Eazy.”

The 25-yr-outdated raptress afterwards sparked courting rumors with Tory Lanez following they hung out with each other throughout the coronavirus quarantine, but it really is in no way verified.

It stays to be witnessed no matter if Megan will introduce her so-identified as key new boyfriend to her followers.