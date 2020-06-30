Megan Fox Attracted to Machine Gun Kelly Because of His Tattoos

WENN

In accordance to a new report, in her appreciate lifestyle, the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ actress seems to be for ‘something diverse soon after [estranged husband] Brian [Austin Green] and she’s gotten that.’

New movie star pair Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are heading powerful with their romance. Detailing about their romance, a supply just lately spilled that a single of the items from the rapper that charmed the actress was his bodily characteristics.

“MGK is definitely different from Brian and that’s exciting for Megan,” the supply stated to HollywoodLife.com of Megan’s estranged partner Brian Austin Eco-friendly. The informant extra that in her appreciate lifestyle, Megan appeared for “something different after Brian and she’s gotten that.”

In accordance to the supply, the “New Female” alum “always secretly loved a guy with tattoos and a less traditional look so nobody’s really surprised to see her dating someone like that, so she was very physically attracted to him.”

Of the new romance of the pair, who 1st achieved when they shot the tunes online video for the rapper’s music “Bloody Valentine”, the supply went on to say, “She seems to be quite happy with the way things are going.” It was also stated that “nobody is surprised to see her spending so much time with MGK.”

In the meantime, the supply shared that her romance with Brian, who introduced that they finished their almost 10-12 months relationship in the May possibly 18 episode of his podcast, “was really over quite some time ago.” He stated at the time, “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her.” He extra, “We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

In the course of the episode, the previous star of “Beverly Hills, 90210” also established the documents straight that their break up experienced nothing at all to do with the “Glass House” rapper. “Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point,” he stated at the time. “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”