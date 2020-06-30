Matt Kemp to sign minor-league deal with Rockies

In the wake of Ian Desmond’s final decision to decide out of the 2020 time, the Rockies have agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran slugger Matt Kemp, has verified.

The Rockies have not formally introduced the signing. Bob Nightengale of United states These days initially documented the information.

Kemp put in spring coaching with the Miami Marlins but was remaining off Miami’s 60-gentleman participant pool. If Kemp would make Colorado’s roster, he could be used as a specified hitter in a shortened time that will include things like the specified hitter in all game titles.

Kemp, 35, experienced a disappointing, injuries-plagued time with Cincinnati in 2019, showing in just 20 game titles and hitting .200 with a single property operate. Kemp also struggled in the course of the shortened 2020 Grapefruit League, slashing .143/.200/.143 with 11 strikeouts in 30 plate appearances.

Even so, the 3-time all-star was even now a power with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, hitting 25 property operates and slashing .290/.338/.481.

Kemp has normally punished Rockies pitching in the course of his profession, batting .314 with 46 property operates in 663 at-bats. He’s raked at Coors Discipline, hitting .327 with a one.005 OPS and 21 property operates in 333 at-bats.

In his 14-12 months profession, Kemp has strike .285 with 281 property operates and a .822 OPS.