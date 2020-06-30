Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden Arrested for Domestic Violence

Maroon five bassist Mickey Madden was not long ago arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, E! Information has realized.

The musician was taken into law enforcement custody on the afternoon of Saturday, June 27 in Los Angeles and billed with violating 273.five(a) of the California penal code, which can make it unlawful for someone to “willfully inflict corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on a partner or cohabitant.

On the web data display that Madden, 41, was produced from jail that very same working day on $50,000 bond.

A spokesperson for Maroon five told Site 6 in a assertion, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”