Maroon 5’s Bassist Mickey Madden Thrown in Jail for Domestic Violence

The 41-yr-previous musician who performs bass for the ‘Move Like Jagger’ band has been arrested in Los Angeles on a domestic violence demand adhering to an incident with an unknown sufferer.

Maroon five rocker Mickey Madden is dealing with a domestic violence demand adhering to a weekend arrest in Los Angeles.

The bassist, who is not married, was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon (27Jun20), and is at this time totally free on $50,000 (£40,300) bail.

The identification of the 41 yr old’s alleged sufferer has not been introduced, and Madden has nevertheless to remark on the incident.

Nevertheless, a spokesperson for the “Moves Like Jagger” hitmakers insists the band is not having the arrest flippantly.

The consultant tells the New York Submit, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously.”

“For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

It is not the 1st time Madden has strike headlines for all the incorrect motives – in 2016, he was purchased to full a working day of group services in trade for a conditional dismissal for a cocaine demand. As agreed, the operate-in with the legislation was expunged from his history 6 months later on.