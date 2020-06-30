Mark Wahlberg Trolled by Chris Pratt After Saying He’s Allergic to ‘Almost Everything’

WENN

The ‘Lone Survivor’ actor gets hilarious remarks from his followers and celeb good friends immediately after declaring he is allergic to a great deal of items pursuing a collection of exams.

–

Mark Wahlberg has figured out he is allergic to ‘almost everything’ immediately after going through a collection of exams.

The 49 yr previous “Boogie Evenings” star took to Instagram on Tuesday (30Jun20) to share the final results of a scratch examination that confirmed patches throughout his total again demonstrating a sensitivity to specified substances. The screening is administered by an allergist and reveals the skin’s reactions. “It only took 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything,” he captioned the graphic.

The submit prompted a reaction from Chris Pratt, who joked, “I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles.”

Mario Lopez extra, “Same.”

Wahlberg has been isolating at residence with his household in latest months amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has not uncovered what prompted the allergy screening session.