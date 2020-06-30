Man Punches Tustin Whole Foods Manager While She Records With Cell Phone – Los Angeles

TUSTIN (CBSLA) ⁠— Law enforcement claimed a 20-12 months-previous person was caught on digicam punching a supervisor of a Tustin Whole Foods this previous weekend.

In accordance to the Tustin Law enforcement Office, the person bought into an argument with the supervisor in excess of the return coverage at about five:10 p.m. Saturday.

The supervisor then requested the person to go away the keep and, alongside with other personnel, escorted the person out, law enforcement claimed. When outdoors, the person punched the supervisor in the deal with, leading to her to fall her cellphone.

The supervisor was claimed to be shaken up, but or else good following the assault, and law enforcement later on cited the person with misdemeanor assault and vandalism.

Law enforcement claimed the circumstance was referred to the district attorney’s place of work and the person, who has not been determined by authorities, could deal with fees.