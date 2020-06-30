Lyrica Anderson Admits to Having ‘Hard Time’ Because of A1 Bentley on ‘The Conversation’

WENN/FayesVision

A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson stick to in Ray J and Princess Enjoy‘s footsteps to surface on Zeus’ “The Discussion” in try to deal with their relationship. In a new teaser for the episode that includes the “Enjoy & Hip Hop: Hollywood” few, they could be noticed speaking about the marital woes they experienced adhering to A1’s infidelity.

“I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn’t get over it,” A1 advised his spouse in the trailer. In the meantime, Lyrica admitted that she experienced a “hard time being with someone that I don’t think it going to be completely faithful.”

Ray J was the one particular who shared the clip on his Instagram account. “#TheConversation with Lyrica Anderson and A1 airs July 5th on #Zeus,” he wrote in the caption. “#TheConversation is back but this time my friends @lyricaanderson and @SprngBrk are sitting down face to face to try to make things right in their marriage… July 5th on @thezeusnetwork.”

The marital problem involving A1 and Lyrica incorporated him allegedly dishonest on her with “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” co-star Summer months Bunni. That prompted Lyrica to confront them amid rumors of them sleeping alongside one another in an August 2019 episode of the demonstrate.

Summer months admitted to Lyrica that she “had sex” with her spouse “multiple times,” leaving the latter stunned and heartbroken. Though she arrived cleanse to Lyrica, Summer months insisted that A1 was the one particular who was at fault since “he came onto me.” She extra, “He knows he’s married, too, so why is it always me? I came to you as a woman and let you know.”

Summer months did make a position, but that was not adequate to make Lyrica forgive Summer months suitable absent. “You slept with my husband and didn’t give a f**k,” she yelled at Summer months just before storming off to uncover him and confront her spouse at one particular of his live shows.