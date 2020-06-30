Lori Vallow Faces New Charges 3 Weeks After Children’s Remains Were Found

Lori Vallow faces two added expenses right after investigators discovered her kid’s stays on spouse Chad Daybell‘s property less than a thirty day period in the past.

In accordance to courtroom paperwork acquired by E! Information, law enforcement in Rexburg, Idaho are charging Vallow with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of proof. These are in addition to charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent young children, resisting or obstructing officers, felony solicitation to dedicate a criminal offense, contempt of courtroom and willful disobedience of courtroom procedure or purchase.

She beforehand plead not responsible to the original expenses, but has however to enter a plea on the new types. E! Information has achieved out to her legal professional for remark.

Vallow will upcoming show up in courtroom on Aug. 10 and stays in jail until she posts bond, which the presiding decide established at $one million.

Her spouse, Chad Daybell, a doomsday writer, also awaits demo. He faces two expenses of felony counts of concealment or destruction of proof, which he plead not responsible to.