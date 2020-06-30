Long Beach Street Vendor Robbed, Beaten By Armed Men – Los Angeles

Very long Beach front (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two armed gentlemen who robbed and assaulted a avenue seller Monday afternoon in Long Beach, an assault which was caught on stability online video.

The theft transpired at four:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of Locust Avenue. Safety online video from a close by condominium confirmed the two suspects hitting and punching a gentleman in the center of the avenue. Just one of the suspects can also be viewed creating what appears to be a handgun and pointing it at pedestrians on the sidewalk when the other carries on to defeat the gentleman.

In accordance to Long Beach law enforcement, officers arrived on scene to uncover the target laying on the floor with a smaller laceration to his higher physique. He was taken care of on scene.

The seller mentioned the suspects pistol-whipped him and stole money and individual home, law enforcement mentioned.

They were being explained as two black gentlemen in their 20s. They stay at substantial.

Detectives are investigating.