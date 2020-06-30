Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Posing Topless in Breonna Taylor Call For Justice

Lili Reinhart is talking out.

On Tuesday, the Riverdale star took to Twitter to deal with the backlash she has obtained for sharing a risqué picture of herself, which was accomplished in an hard work to simply call for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-12 months-previous EMT employee who was killed by law enforcement in March. In the because-deleted photo, Reinhart can be viewed posing topless and captioned the graphic, “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

Apologizing for the article, Reinhart commenced, “I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.”

“I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better,” she ongoing. “But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”