LG Smart TVs Gain Dolby Atmos Support for Apple TV App

Dolby Atmos help for the Apple TV application arrived this 7 days on pick LG clever TVs, stories . Dolby Atmos permits seems to be exactly put and moved in a few-dimensional house, somewhat than becoming constrained to channels.

LG verified in February that Dolby Atmos help for the ‌Apple TV‌ application and AirPlay two would be coming in a computer software update to appropriate TVs afterwards in the 12 months. No even further specifics had been offered, so we can’t verify if this applies commonly to 2019 and 2020 LG TVs or only some of them.

For these designs that do acquire the update, people can appreciate videos and TV exhibits with much more a few-dimensional audio when considered in the ‌Apple TV‌ application and, presumably, when streaming articles more than ‌AirPlay‌ two. Dolby Atmos is also supported on the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K operating tvOS 12 or afterwards.

Apple has launched its TV application on various clever TVs, which includes all of LG’s 2020 designs and pick 2019 designs. The TV application allows people obtain ‌Apple TV‌+ membership articles as properly as the iTunes Retailer, exactly where they can purchase and lease personal videos.