Lena Dunham Acknowledges ‘White Privilege’ As She’s Criticized Over Her Poor Pitch for ‘Girls’

HBO

The ‘Girls’ creator and actress admits ‘white privilege’ served her occupation as she landed in scorching drinking water for promoting her demonstrate with a site-and-a-50 %-extended pitch, which she as soon as explained as horrible.

–

Lena Dunham has acknowledged that “white privilege” experienced a large hand in supporting her discover a foothold in Hollywood.

The 34-calendar year-aged actress took to Twitter to answer following exploring she was trending on the social media website owing to a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter which study, “@LenaDunham was 23 when she sold #Girls to HBO with a page-and-a-half-long pitch, without a character nor a plot.”

The tweet was then retweeted by many BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and Men and women of Color) filmmakers and actors, who as opposed their individual activities in the marketplace to Lena’s, with the “Ladies” star rapid to answer to the flurry of tweets mentioning her Twitter take care of.

“Whenever I find out I’m trending, I have to immediately check if I’m alive!” she commenced. “Then, I try and see if there’s a constructive dialogue to have on Twitter. Often there isn’t, but today there really WAS. It actually wasn’t a dialogue – it was just me agreeing that the Hollywood system is rigged in favour of white people and that my career took off at a young age with relative ease, ease I wasn’t able to recognise because I also didn’t know what privilege was.”

“The past 10 years have been a series of lessons. The lesson now? Sit down. Shut up, unless it’s to advocate for change for Black people. Listen. Make art in private for a while- no one needs your book right now lady. Give reparations widely. Defund the police. Rinse & repeat.”

The subject matter of racial inequality has been greatly talked over in new months adhering to the demise of George Floyd at the fingers of law enforcement officers, which sparked Black Life Issue protests about the globe.