Legoland Will Not Reopen Before August 1 Due To ‘Constantly Changing Coronavirus Situation’ – Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Right after getting shut for months because of to coronavirus shutdowns, Legoland has introduced it will not reopen prior to August 1.

“Considering the constantly changing Coronavirus situation and the recent announcement by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, LEGOLAND® California will not reopen prior to August 1, 2020,” the topic park mentioned in a assertion.

“The Board announced there will be no reopenings approved prior to that date. SEA LIFE® aquarium is open with the approved state and county guidelines for aquariums.”

A reopening day for the Legoland Resort will be introduced before long, a Legoland spokesperson mentioned.

The San Diego Tourism Authority experienced earlier laid out a wellbeing and basic safety strategy for when the topic park reopened.

The basic safety tips had been mentioned to consist of deal with masks for website visitors, temperature checks for staff members, decreased attendance, cashless transactions, social distancing, and frequent sanitization.

Legoland has been shut given that March when statewide shutdowns started.