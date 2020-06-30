LASD Searching For At-Risk 31-Year-Old Jessica ‘Jesse’ Reeves Missing From Lancaster – Los Angeles

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office is inquiring for the public’s enable finding at-danger Jessica “Jesse” Lynn Reeves.

Reeves was final noticed on Monday, June 29 at somewhere around 12 a.m., on the 44000 block of Elm Avenue in Lancaster.

She is a 31-calendar year-outdated white woman who stands 5’2” tall, weighs 300 lbs . and has brief brown hair and brown eyes.

She was final noticed putting on a dim blue sweater, blue denims, and a rainbow unicorn necklace.

Reeves is explained as possessing the psychological potential of a 10-calendar year-outdated.

Her beloved kinds have not noticed or listened to from her and are incredibly involved and inquiring for the public’s enable.

Any person with data about this incident is inspired to get in touch with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Folks Device at (323) 890-5500.

If you favor to offer data anonymously, you may well get in touch with “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-Guidelines (8477).