Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm Returning for Season 11 on HBO

You have not witnessed the final of Larry David nevertheless.

HBO declared Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for period 11. “This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” Amy Gravitt, vice president of HBO programming, mentioned in a assertion. “Larry is already brainstorming ideas, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Immediately after a 6-calendar year hiatus, Curb Your Enthusiasm returned with new episodes in 2017. The tenth period adopted in 2020.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve,” David mentioned in a assertion.