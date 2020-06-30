Kerem Kinik: Turkey defends humanitarian NGO chief over controversial LGBT tweet

Ankara has defended a chief of a Turkish humanitarian NGO following a controversial tweet in which he appeared to equate homosexuals with paedophiles.

On Sunday – Homosexual Satisfaction Working day – Kerem Kinik, president of the region”s Red Crescent Society tweeted that “we will not permit you phase on human dignity”.

“We will battle any individual who seeks to disrupt healthier generation and individuals who current the irregular as standard (…) and individuals who impose their paedophile desires on youthful minds below the guise of modernity,” the tweet study.

Kinik did not explicitly point out homosexuals and explained his feedback had been aimed at paedophiles only, but his tweet drew a wave of criticism.

The Worldwide Federation of Purple Cross Societies (IFRC), of which Kerem Kinik is a vice-president, tweeted that “the sights expressed by Kerem Kinik do not replicate individuals of the IFRC”.

“These phrases are equally untrue and offensive to all of us,” wrote the IFRC on Twitter on Monday.

“We condemn homophobia and despise speech of all varieties and we stand in solidarity with LGBTQI+ communities close to the planet.”

Kinik responded to criticism in a different tweet, stating his tactic was “fully coherent” with the IFRC’s concepts due to the fact he opposed paedophilia.

But the communications director of the Turkish presidency, Fahrettin Altun, defended Kinik, stating in a assertion that “LGBT propaganda poses a severe danger to flexibility of expression”.

“The IFRC has turn out to be complicit in assaults on Kerem Kinik, a health practitioner who has committed his daily life to the safety of kids close to the planet.”

Turkey is just one of the number of Muslim international locations in which homosexuality is not repressed by regulation, but hostility to it is popular.

In July 2019, Turkish law enforcement dispersed activists at a banned Homosexual Satisfaction march in Istanbul.

Furthermore, in April, the head of the Turkish Spiritual Affairs Authority, Ali Erbas, brought about controversy by linking homosexuality and condition in a sermon.

A current report from the advocacy team ILGA Europe rated Turkey 48th out of 49 international locations on lawful and coverage procedures for LGBT men and women.