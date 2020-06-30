Keegan’s Pub, Red Savoy In Northeast Minneapolis To Close For Good

MINNEAPOLIS () — An additional pair of Twin Metropolitan areas places to eat have declared they will shut for fantastic, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Keegans Pub and Red Savoy in Northeast Minneapolis will be closing completely on Wednesday.

“We can no longer sustain operations due to the recent pandemic related to COVID,” proprietor Marty Neumann declared on Fb Monday. “I want to thank the staff and all of our patrons that have supported us over the last 18 years. Without your loyalty we would not have made it almost two decades.”

Neumann explained that the places to eat would be open up Monday and Tuesday.

There have been a range of places to eat that have shut their doorways in the final number of months, even as continue to be-at-property limitations have been lifted in favor of minimal indoor and out of doors seating. Amongst the places to eat and bars that are now shut for fantastic are Herkimer, McCormick & Schmick’s, and Fig + Farro.