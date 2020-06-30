Karisma Kapoor shares a celebratory post for 25 years of Coolie No. 1

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were being a substantially-cherished on-display few who designed persons chortle and groove with their entertaining movies. A single of their greatest hits was David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. The movie was unveiled precisely 20 5 years in the past right now and Karisma has a unique concept for absolutely everyone who labored with her on the film.

Karisma took to her Instagram to post a movement poster of the movie and wrote, Individuals pleasurable moments will dwell on endlessly. A single of the closest movies to my coronary heart , the starting of our No 1 collection âÂ£ï¸Â Celebrating #25YearsOfCoolieNo1 Thank you @govinda_herono1, #DavidDhawan , VashuBhagnani @pooja_ent @suggestions for this gorgeous journey #CoolieNo1 #memoriesforever (My outfit in this pic however)”

The movie is established for a remake this calendar year. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the remake is helmed by David Dhawan but once again.