Kareena Kapoor Khan is an individual who has constantly managed to make a robust perception with her performances. Be it Poo or Chameli, the actress has sent some memorable performances on the massive display screen. In actuality, some of her people went on to be so legendary that individuals even don’t forget the dialogues of individuals people until day. So, on the event of the diva’s birthday, we make a decision to checklist some of her most memorable dialogues on the massive display screen. Have a search!

one. Primary apni favourite hoon. (Jab We Achieved – 2007)

two. Yeh bolta hai haat mat lagao, duniya haath lagane ke liye paisa deti hai! (Chameli – 2004)

3.Tum Gujarati log itne lovable hote ho, par tum log ka khana itna khatarnak kyun hota hai – dhokla, fafda, handva, thepla – aaise lagta hai jaise koi missiles hai. (three Idiots – 2009)

four. Nark mein hoon, par swarg ka raasta jaanti hoon. (Talaash – 2012)

five. Chaand jab aadha ho jaave hai na, toh bhi chaand hello kehlave hai. (Omkara – 2006)

six. Kaun hai yeh jisne Poo ko mudh kar nahi dekha? Who is he? (K3G – 2001)

seven. Bachpan se hello naa, mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut trend hai, by god. (Jab we Achieved – 2007)

eight. Spouse dil hai toh partner dhadkan. Spouse diya hai toh partner Diwali. Spouse zubaan hai toh partner gaali. (Golmaal three – 2010)

nine. Hamesha mard hello galat nahi hota, aurat bhi galat ho sakti hai. (Aitraaz – 2004)

10. Ab toh mera haath chhod do, itni bhi sundar nahin hoon primary (Jab We Achieved – 2007)

11. Mere saath promenade jaane ke liye tum sabko teenager departments mein excellent hona chahiye – excellent appears, excellent appears and excellent appears. (K3G – 2001)

12. Jab koi pyar mein hota hai, toh koi sahi galat nahin hota. (Jab We Achieved – 2007)

13. Aurat ke liye mard woh hota hai joh jaanta hai ki woh mard hai. Woh nahi jisse apni chaddi ke andar ki cheez par vishvas kam ho aur usse cheek cheekar duniya ko batana pade ki primary mard hoon. (Ki And Ka – 2016)

14. Aaj tak existence mein ek prepare nahin chuti meri. (Jab We Achieved – 2007)

15. Aaj Bush ne Iraq pe do dhokle gira diye. (three Idiots – 2009)