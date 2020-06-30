Kanye West ‘Proud’ of Wife Kim Kardashian for ‘Officially Becoming a Billionaire’

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is well worth $one billion soon after promoting a 20 p.c stake, a large $200 million, in her KKW Attractiveness and KKW Fragrance empires to Coty.

Kim Kardashian is not the only one particular who is joyous soon after she’s declared as a billionaire soon after securing a offer with cosmetics large Coty. Her partner Kanye West unsurprisingly also took to his Twitter account to give a loving shout-out to the Television set star for the new accomplishment.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” the “Gold Digger” rapper wrote on Monday, June 29 along with a image of veggies and bouquets laying in the sunshine. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”

“So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much,” he additional.

“Enjoy & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson reacted to the submit, creating in an Instagram remark, “This is beautiful. congrats @kimkardashian.” In the meantime, a person joked that it was Kim who wrote the tweet, “Kim wrote this, Kanye is in an igloo in Wyoming doing who knows what right now.”

Kim is well worth $one billion soon after promoting a 20 p.c stake, a large $200 million, in her KKW Attractiveness and KKW Fragrance empires to Coty. The valuation, initial described by the Fiscal Periods, places Kim’s well worth at about $one billion, with the “Preserving Up with the Kardashians” star remaining the the greater part stakeholder in the small business. In accordance to TMZ, the offer is for a “longterm strategic partnership to launch products in new beauty categories and expand across the globe from top to bottom.”

“This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world,” Kim explained to the information outlet.