Kanye West Is “So Proud” of Kim Kardashian for “Officially Becoming a Billionaire”

Coty Inc. presented particulars about the strategic partnership in a push launch, stating that jointly, the organization and Kim will “focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion” over and above KKW’s current item traces. This indicates progress in skincare, haircare, individual treatment and nail solutions!

As for Kim’s function, she and her group “will lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives, building on her remarkable global reach capabilities through social media,” the release read.

Coty Inc. not long ago manufactured a individual offer with Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner: a 51 p.c stake in the 22-yr-old’s make-up organization, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million.

On the other hand, Kim, in contrast to Kylie, will keep on being the vast majority operator of her organization.