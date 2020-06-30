Kanye West Drops “Wash Us In The Blood” Music Video Featuring Travis Scott and North West

Kanye West has released the visible for his new tune with Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood.”

Introduced on Tuesday early morning, “Wash Us In The Blood” is the 1st observe from West’s future tenth solo studio album God’s Region. The music online video, directed by artist Arthur Jafa, opens with footage from a Black Life Make any difference protest and later on attributes a clip of Breonna Taylor dancing. Taylor, a 26-12 months-aged crisis health care technician, was fatally shot by law enforcement at her property for the duration of the center of the evening on March 13.

“Take some, rain, nonstop, rain don’t want war/Rain come, rain come/Come shine, come rain, come up,” West sings on the new observe. “Southside, let it bang/Outside, let it rain/Rain down on a pain/Rain down on the slain.”

Amid the ongoing phone for justice close to the earth, E! Information verified Kanye donated $two million in relation to the deaths of Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and has been donating to numerous black-owned corporations in his hometown of Chicago.