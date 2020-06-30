Kanye West Congratulates Kim Kardashian For Becoming A Billionaire

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Kanye West hopped on to Instagram to congratulate his spouse, Kim Kardashian, for turning into a billionaire next a rewarding offer with Coty.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he wrote on Twitter along with a image of a eco-friendly bell pepper, a eco-friendly tomato, a cherry tomato and a few smaller bouquets.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR