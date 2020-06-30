Kanye West Congratulates Kim Kardashian For Becoming A Billionaire

Kanye West hopped on to Instagram to congratulate his spouse, Kim Kardashian, for turning into a billionaire next a rewarding offer with Coty.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he wrote on Twitter along with a image of a eco-friendly bell pepper, a eco-friendly tomato, a cherry tomato and a few smaller bouquets.”

He ongoing, “You have weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our loved ones So blessed this is even now lifetime So I manufactured you this even now lifetime We adore you so significantly,” he concluded his publish.

Coty — who individual CoverGirl, Tiffany & Co. and Balenciaga — purchased a 20% stake in Kim’s KKW Magnificence for $200 million. The offer values KKW Magnificence at $one billion, producing Kardashian West worthy of about $900 million, in accordance to Forbes’ estimates.

Previously this calendar year, Forbes accused Kylie Jenner of exaggerating her prosperity — and stripped her of her billionaire standing. Kylie denied the allegations.