Kanye West Addresses Police Brutality in ‘Wash Us in the Blood’ Music Video

Kanye West is getting the prospect to tackle law enforcement brutality by way of his new audio movie. On Tuesday, June 30, the rapper and manner mogul unveiled a new track referred to as “Wash Us in the Blood”, which is a collaboration with Travis Scott (II), together with its accompanying audio movie.

It opens with footage of a white officer getting a confrontation with a black protester in advance of the scene alterations to present men and women sporting masks and having difficulties to breathe. At 1 position in the Arthur Jafa-directed visuals, Breonna Taylor, who is 1 of the victims of law enforcement brutality, is proven dancing. The movie concludes with a clip of Ye’s daughter North West taking part in close to for the duration of a Sunday Support rehearsal.

The track alone finds Ye and Travis rapping about seeking for salvation for the sins in their group. “Take some, rain, nonstop, rain don’t want war/ Rain come, rain come/ Come shine, come rain, come up,” Ye raps. “Rain down on a pain/ Rain down on the slain/ Rain down on my mom.”

“Wash Us in the Blood” marks the 1st solitary off Ye’s future album, “God’s Country”, which will be a adhere to-up to his gospel albums “Jesus Is King” and “Jesus Is Born”. In an job interview with GQ journal, the “Famous” rapper explained of his new file, “I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn’t even know how to rap for God. Then one of my pastors told me, ‘My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West.’ ”

He ongoing, “He didn’t say, ‘Kanye West, you should do this,’ or ‘you need to do this.’ He just told me something that a child said. And that one thing made the difference.”

It is nevertheless unclear when Ye is likely to launch “God’s Country”.