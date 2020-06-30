Kaiser Chiefs’ Frontman to Marry Grace Zito This Fall at Their Favorite Hotel

Instagram

Ricky Wilson is scheduled to trade marriage vows with his fiancee this coming drop and he has by now booked a scenic location for their future ceremony.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman has been engaged to Zito given that April 2018, and is organizing to ultimately tie the knot in the wake of the coronavirus disaster, with an personal visitor-listing of 30 of the rocker’s closest and dearest.

The beloved-up few will be finding married at a lodge in scenic Bathtub Spa, England, with the “Ruby” singer telling Britain’s The Sunlight newspaper, “We’re doing it in Bath at The Pig, because we love the hotel. My friend Robin owns it and he said we could use it.”

“We’re still booked in for three days and at the moment we’re allowed 30 people,” Ricky discussed. “Let’s hope there’s not a second wave from people at the beach because I want to get married, folks.”

The few achieved when they had been the two doing work on “The Voice U.K.“, on which the “I Predict a Riot” star was a mentor from 2014 to 2016, and have been paying a lot more time than at any time alongside one another in lockdown, which he explained as “really good.”