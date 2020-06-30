JoJo Siwa Returns to Blonde After Brunette Hair Transformation

Jojo Siwa has modified up her hair as soon as all over again.

Just times right after revealing that she experienced dyed her brunette, the viral star unveiled one more stunning hair transformation on social media. Using to Instagram, Siwa shared that she experienced returned to her signature blonde strands and confirmed off her sunlight kissed locks in a selfie.

“brown hair was fun,” she captioned the snapshot, in which she can be witnessed sporting her lighter strands in her popular higher ponytail-outsized unicorn bow combo. “but blonde is my thing!!!”



Some lovers were being upset to see the Dance Mothers alum element methods with her dim ‘do. In the feedback portion, just one supporter wrote, “aweee loved it but your beautiful no matter what.” An additional wrote, “Nooooo it looked better brown.” Stunned by the rapid turnaround, one more commented, “how did you just go from blonde to brunette to blonde all over again in like two [minutes]?”

This isn’t really the initial time that Siwa has switched up her appears.