JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Almost Broke Up After The Bachelorette

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers‘ journey has not generally been rosy.

In actuality, the couple—who satisfied and acquired engaged on The Bachelorette in 2016—has admitted that they nearly called it quits immediately after showing up on the truth courting collection. When on Monday night’s The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons — At any time!, the stars, who are however with each other and likely sturdy, mirrored on the highs and lows of their connection.

“Our first year after the show was very difficult,” JoJo, 29, shared. “We went through a lot of different struggles.”

The actual estate developer included, “There was a point in that first year where it was like, ‘Woah, can we even do this?'”

Jordan, 31, went on to reveal, “We sat down together and we were like, ‘We love each other, but is that enough right now?’ It was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we’re better for it, but it was not easy.”