John Wayne’s Son Responds To Calls To Rename OC Airport Over Playboy Interview – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) ⁠— 3 times right after the Orange County Democrats handed a resolution contacting for the renaming of John Wayne Airport more than the late actor’s “white supremacist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Indigenous views,” the Hollywood star’s youngest son arrived to his protection.

“What they are trying to accuse him of is not true,” Ethan Wayne explained.

The O.C. Democrats explained Wayne spoke publicly about these sights in a 1971 job interview in Playboy journal, in which he was quoted as indicating, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”

Wayne was also quoted as indicating that he did not “feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves.”

“There’s no excuse for the words he said,” Ethan explained. “It was 1971, we used different words back then. It was a different time.”

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is now anticipated to vote on the resolution, even though Supervisor Michelle Steele — who chairs the board — penned a assertion in help of Wayne unveiled by her business office.

“The comments by John Wayne from 50 years ago are wrong and sad from someone who so many people across America hold in high regard,” she wrote. “While I have experienced racism first-hand, I do believe that a person should be judged on the totality of their actions and contributions to society which is why I support keeping the name John Wayne Airport.”

Steele pointed out Wayne’s a lot of contributions to Southern California, like aid to Vietnamese refugees resettling in The usa and his operate to help American troops.

“My father wasn’t perfect,” Ethan explained. “I’m not ideal, no person is.

“We can all grow, and I hope that real change comes out of these situations that we’ve been facing, but if John Wayne was there when that policeman was kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, you can bet that John Wayne would have pulled him off,” Ethan ongoing. “He would have stepped in and done the right thing, because that’s who he was and represented.”

Ethan explained that whether or not his father was performing or producing strides in most cancers treatment method by way of his John Wayne Most cancers Basis, what he stood for under no circumstances wavered.

“Toughness. Compassion. Humor,” Ethan explained. “All of these things that help us interact with each other regardless of race, color, sexual orientation or anything else. He was a good man, and they’re doing something terrible to him, but I don’t think they’ll succeed.”

Eventually, the final decision could be in the palms of O.C. voters who may well see the issue of renaming the airport on a ballot initiative this slide.