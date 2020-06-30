Jerry Westrom Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charge In Jeanne Childs’ 1993 Death

MINNEAPOLIS () — A gentleman suspected of killing a female in south Minneapolis in 1993 is now struggling with 1st-diploma murder costs.

Jerry Westrom, 54, of Isanti, was indicted by a grand jury past 7 days on costs of premeditated murder in the dying of 35-12 months-outdated Jeanne Childs, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office environment mentioned.

Westrom was billed past 12 months with next-diploma murder in link to the June 13, 1993, murder. He posted bail.

Quickly subsequent the indictment past 7 days, a warrant for Westrom’s arrest was issued, and officers say Westrom turned himself in Monday.

Linked: Metro Hockey Father Billed With 1993 Murder Of Jeanne Ann Childs

In accordance to a legal criticism, Westrom’s DNA was observed in the south Minneapolis condominium wherever Childs experienced been stabbed to dying. Working with DNA engineering not offered in 1993, investigators found that Westrom’s DNA matched DNA observed at the scene.

Westrom has denied currently being concerned in the Childs’ dying. He was slated to show up in Hennepin County Court docket on Tuesday afternoon.