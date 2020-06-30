Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Remind the Class of 2020 They Have a “Higher Calling”

The songstress pointed out that this year’s graduating course has a “higher calling” in the wake of the Black Life Make any difference motion. She inspired pupils to not be frightened to search for transform.

“Being a mom, I know that true change starts at the kitchen table,” she expressed. “The only answer to systemic racism, inequality and hate, is systemic love and acceptance. We need to speak up and speak love every chance we get.”

She ongoing, “We need to have to get associated. March in the streets, indicator petitions, make cell phone phone calls, volunteer [at] charities, assist minority-owned companies. You cannot support your group except you are actually encountering lifetime with your group.”

Jennifer inspired the 2020 graduating course to maintain finding out and developing. “You may have earned your degree today, but you never stop being a student. Make an effort to learn more and more every single day,” she claimed. “Change does not come unless you work for it, push for it.”