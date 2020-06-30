Jennifer Aniston Says Wearing a Mask “Shouldn’t Be a Debate” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same,” she concluded.

The Early morning Present star also shared the similar sentiments on her Instagram Tales. “Wear a mask and be responsible. Just because things are opening doesn’t mean it’s safe,” she captioned her article.

In accordance to CDC web page, they recommend “that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

“Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings,” reads a assertion on the CDC web page. “Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.”

This is just not the 1st time Jennifer has reviewed the pandemic, and has applied her system to enable other individuals for the duration of this time.