Jake Owen Defends Chase Rice After Playing Concert During Coronavirus Concerns

Nation tunes singers proceed to weigh in on Chase Rice‘s controversial live performance for the duration of the Coronavirus.

More than the weekend, the musician recognized for hits like “Lonely If You Are” and “Eyes on You” produced headlines immediately after submitting a movie from his are living live performance in Tennessee. In the movie posted on social media, countless numbers of lovers appeared to absence appropriate social distancing actions resulting in some to talk out.

“Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now,” Kelsea Ballerini wrote on Twitter. “@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”

On Monday night, Jake Owen made the decision to talk out on the live performance with a distinct stage of see.

“In a world full of hate, be a light. I swear I’ve heard that on OUR country radio stations,” the “American Country Love Song” singer shared on Twitter. “It’s amazing how many country artists, songwriters and media outlets are quick to throw shade at our own people. Sad really.”