‘It Just Got Higher, Higher, Higher’: Baldwin, Wis. Residents Assess Damage From 9 Inches Of Rain

MINNEAPOLIS () — Soon after virtually 9 inches of rain brought on flash flooding in western Wisconsin, householders are finding out just how a lot Mom Character established them again.

The floodwaters experienced receded rather a little bit by mid-afternoon Monday, but the injury up and down Florence Avenue in Baldwin was by now completed.

When Jim Weiss realized rain was in the forecast, he was hoping for an inch or two. He acquired a lot far more than he bargained for.

“It just got higher, higher, higher,” Weiss claimed.

Hrs of hefty rain brought on the creek driving Weiss’s assets to increase promptly. Floodwaters did injury less than his cell house and pushed a instrument drop into his home — 10 a long time right after yet another flood did the very same issue.

“Same as last time. Pushed her right back against it,” Weiss claimed.

The washed out roadways and streets ended up a repeat for Wayne Hoben as nicely. He experienced to rebuild right after the 2010 flood. This time, his garage was the target and with it some loved ones record.

“I had some photo albums down there in a box. A few boxes like that,” Hoben claimed. “I had about a foot of water so anything on the floor got damaged.”

8 households dwelling in the vicinity of a Baldwin creek ended up at the very least quickly evacuated, and officers and sheriff’s deputies experienced to carry out drinking water rescues Monday early morning in other elements of city. Flash flooding pulled the skirting of the base of Breanna Overland’s house.

“About waist-deep by the time 6 a.m. rolled around. Here we are,” Overland claimed.

But her family’s storage drop acquired it the worst, as floodwaters took valuables for a journey — forcing them to go on a scavenger hunt for their possessions.

“Stuff was probably two miles away at least. You name it. Kids toys, jackets, boots, random, miscellaneous stuff you have in a storage shed, gone,” Overland claimed. “It’s heartbreaking.”